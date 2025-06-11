Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Sells 301 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,788 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sepio Capital LP lifted its holdings in Adobe by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 993 shares of the software company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank raised its stake in Adobe by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 4,883 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the software company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,944 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $430.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America dropped their target price on Adobe from $605.00 to $528.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $503.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Adobe news, CFO Daniel Durn purchased 1,300 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $390.58 per share, for a total transaction of $507,754.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 29,876 shares in the company, valued at $11,668,968.08. This represents a 4.55% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe Stock Down 0.0%

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $416.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $332.01 and a 52 week high of $587.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.55, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $382.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $423.44.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The software company reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.11. Adobe had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 45.87%. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.48 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

