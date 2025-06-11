Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Sells 386 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,373 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 386 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $416,340,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 14,049.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,424,009 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,761,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,945 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 265.5% in the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,213,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $132,710,000 after purchasing an additional 881,224 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,264,397 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $247,761,000 after buying an additional 735,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 11,904.7% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 631,565 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 626,304 shares during the period. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Allison G. Niderno sold 1,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.42, for a total value of $129,690.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 622 shares in the company, valued at $74,279.24. This trade represents a 63.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 98,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.39, for a total value of $11,805,563.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 211,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,412,161.98. This represents a 31.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,291 shares of company stock worth $12,078,254 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HIG opened at $124.82 on Wednesday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.16 and a 1-year high of $132.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $123.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.82.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.05. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.74%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HIG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $126.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Wall Street Zen raised The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. UBS Group increased their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.71.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

