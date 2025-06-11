Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Sells 4,536 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 49.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,536 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $58,000.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $102.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.60 and a 200-day moving average of $101.92. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $98.87 and a 52-week high of $103.61.

About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

