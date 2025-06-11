Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Sells 765 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 765 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 22.2% in the first quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,178,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 128,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,027,000 after purchasing an additional 5,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the first quarter valued at about $391,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Price Performance

VGK stock opened at $77.79 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $62.02 and a 1 year high of $78.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.85 and a 200 day moving average of $69.55. The company has a market cap of $28.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 0.94.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.