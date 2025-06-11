Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC cut its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BR. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2,620.0% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Gen Wealth Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Down 0.3%

BR stock opened at $242.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.96. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.68 and a 12 month high of $247.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.53 billion, a PE ratio of 38.02 and a beta of 0.96.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 44.40% and a net margin of 11.36%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 52.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 5,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.55, for a total transaction of $1,211,164.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,070,554.85. This represents a 19.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Maura A. Markus sold 3,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.08, for a total value of $864,392.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,509,227.36. This trade represents a 10.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,116 shares of company stock worth $4,352,298. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on BR. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $259.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.83.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

