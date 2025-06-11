Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 47.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,929 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGIT. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 64,068,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,715,989,000 after buying an additional 13,198,415 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 6,077.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,940,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,562,000 after buying an additional 1,909,312 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,554,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,158,000 after buying an additional 1,703,123 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $96,662,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $95,032,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGIT stock opened at $58.85 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $57.40 and a 12 month high of $60.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.72.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.194 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

