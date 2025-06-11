Mizuho Lowers Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) Price Target to $14.00

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Mizuho from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Nkarta from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Nkarta from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

Shares of NASDAQ NKTX opened at $1.99 on Tuesday. Nkarta has a fifty-two week low of $1.31 and a fifty-two week high of $8.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.07. The stock has a market cap of $141.21 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.72.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nkarta will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Nkarta

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nkarta by 118.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 134,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 852,559 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nkarta by 13.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 681,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 80,211 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Nkarta by 300.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 672,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 504,272 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its stake in Nkarta by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in Nkarta by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,064,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,800,000 after purchasing an additional 730,260 shares in the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nkarta, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes natural killer cell therapies for cancer and autoimmune disease treatment. The company's lead product candidate is NKX019, a chimeric antigen receptor-natural killer (CAR NK) targeting the CD19 antigen that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory (r/r) non-hodgkin lymphoma, as well as for lupus nephritis.

