Morgan Stanley Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Stock

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 1.47% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ORCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Oracle from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Oracle from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Oracle from $194.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Oracle from $212.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.78.

NYSE ORCL opened at $177.61 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $148.64 and its 200 day moving average is $160.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. Oracle has a 12 month low of $118.86 and a 12 month high of $198.31. The stock has a market cap of $496.77 billion, a PE ratio of 43.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.32.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $14.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.40 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 133.25% and a net margin of 21.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Oracle will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total value of $428,552.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,749,670.92. The trade was a 8.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.24, for a total transaction of $2,646,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,785,531.60. This represents a 23.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,366 shares of company stock valued at $4,015,723. 42.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oracle

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1248 Management LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 501.9% in the first quarter. 1248 Management LLC now owns 30,198 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $4,222,000 after purchasing an additional 25,181 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 4.8% in the first quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 19.8% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 720 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle in the first quarter worth about $280,000. Finally, Modern Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 56.3% in the first quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,611 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,161,000 after acquiring an additional 8,142 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Oracle

(Get Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

