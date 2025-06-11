Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Shares Acquired by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $2,254,000. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $532,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 93,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,388,000 after acquiring an additional 20,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mueller Industries Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSE:MLI opened at $78.42 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.24. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.53 and a 12-month high of $96.81. The company has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.03.

Mueller Industries Announces Dividend

Mueller Industries ( NYSE:MLI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.08. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 22.97%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mueller Industries news, Director John B. Hansen sold 3,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.07, for a total transaction of $244,359.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 93,914 shares in the company, valued at $7,331,865.98. This represents a 3.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Terry Hermanson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.34, for a total transaction of $743,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 100,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,440,095.88. This trade represents a 9.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,613 shares of company stock worth $2,198,600. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples.

