My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZ) Trading Down 9.4% – Time to Sell?

Shares of My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ – Get Free Report) dropped 9.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.25 and last traded at $1.25. Approximately 132,308 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 1,028,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.38.

The company has a market cap of $3.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.77.

My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter. My Size had a negative return on equity of 73.43% and a negative net margin of 47.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that My Size, Inc. will post -3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in My Size stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in My Size, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MYSZ Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 1.03% of My Size as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 27.71% of the company’s stock.

My Size, Inc, an omnichannel e-commerce platform, provides AI-driven software as a service measurement solutions for fashion ecommerce companies in Israel, Spain, and internationally. It operates through Fashion and Equipment E-Commerce Platform, and SaaS Solutions segments. The company offers Size Form, which generates accurate measurements to find proper fitting clothes and accessories; First Look Smart Mirror, a solution for brick and mortar stores that allows customers to filter the whole physical store by their size and fit; Smart Catalogue, a solution that suggests the launch of new sizes, detects new product niches, and allows brands to adapt their assortment to their customer base; and True Feedback solution.

