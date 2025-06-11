Nancy Carol La Couvee Sells 3,750 Shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) Stock

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Nancy Carol La Couvee sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.40, for a total transaction of C$20,242.50.

CVE:KNT opened at C$7.99 on Wednesday. K92 Mining Inc. has a 52 week low of C$1.55 and a 52 week high of C$8.50. The firm has a market cap of C$1.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.25.

KNT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, April 4th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$11.75 to C$12.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$17.50 to C$19.00 in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$16.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

