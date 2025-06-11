Nano Magic (OTCMKTS:NMGX) Shares Up 5% – What’s Next?

Nano Magic Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMGX – Get Free Report) shares traded up 5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.61 and last traded at $0.61. 213 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 2,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.58.

Nano Magic Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $8.74 million, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 47.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.60.

Nano Magic (OTCMKTS:NMGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.63 million during the quarter. Nano Magic had a negative net margin of 149.98% and a negative return on equity of 871.01%.

Nano Magic Company Profile

Nano Magic Inc develops, commercializes, and markets consumer and industrial products using nanotechnology in the United States and Canada. The company offers liquid and towelette formulations for cleaning and protecting clear surfaces, such as electronic touchscreens, windshields, windows, mirrors, shower doors, eyeglasses, and sunglass lenses; liquid formulation packaged for retail and industrial sale for cleaning surfaces; and anti-fogging liquid and towelette formulations for sporting product applications and goggles.

