National Bankshares Boosts Saputo (TSE:SAP) Price Target to C$29.00

Saputo (TSE:SAP – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research note issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 7.21% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$37.00 to C$35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Saputo from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Desjardins decreased their price objective on Saputo from C$34.00 to C$31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Saputo from C$32.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Saputo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$30.88.

Get Saputo alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SAP

Saputo Stock Up 1.8%

About Saputo

TSE:SAP opened at C$27.05 on Monday. Saputo has a 1-year low of C$22.59 and a 1-year high of C$32.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$25.98 and a 200 day moving average of C$25.32. The firm has a market cap of C$11.40 billion, a PE ratio of -72.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.68, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

(Get Free Report)

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Saputo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saputo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.