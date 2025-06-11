National Bankshares Boosts Saputo (TSE:SAP) Price Target to C$29.00

Saputo (TSE:SAP – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research note issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 7.21% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$37.00 to C$35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Saputo from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Desjardins decreased their price objective on Saputo from C$34.00 to C$31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Saputo from C$32.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Saputo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$30.88.
Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.
