National Bankshares Raises Cameco (TSE:CCO) Price Target to C$95.00

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$81.00 to C$95.00 in a research report issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective points to a potential upside of 8.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Cameco from C$84.00 to C$83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Cameco from C$90.00 to C$77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Desjardins upgraded Cameco to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Cameco from C$81.00 to C$80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Cameco from C$82.50 to C$83.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and five have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$92.92.

Shares of CCO stock opened at C$87.32 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$38.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 329.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.90. Cameco has a twelve month low of C$48.71 and a twelve month high of C$93.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$67.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$69.85.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

