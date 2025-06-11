NBC Securities Inc. Acquires 9,236 Shares of Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO)

NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO – Free Report) by 83,963.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,247 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,236 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Portillo’s were worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in Portillo’s by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Portillo’s by 172.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,416 shares in the last quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Portillo’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of Portillo’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Portillo’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. 98.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Portillo’s

In related news, Director Berkshire Partners Llc sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total value of $122,300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Portillo’s Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of Portillo’s stock opened at $11.58 on Wednesday. Portillo’s Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.38 and a 1 year high of $15.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $866.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57, a P/E/G ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.84.

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Portillo’s had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 3.65%. The company had revenue of $176.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Portillo’s Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PTLO. Baird R W cut shares of Portillo’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Portillo’s in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Portillo’s in a report on Monday, April 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Portillo’s from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $12.00 price objective on Portillo’s in a report on Monday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.71.

Portillo’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

Portillo’s Inc owns and operates fast casual restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and chocolate cake shake. It offers its products through its website, application, and certain third-party platforms.

