NBC Securities Inc. Acquires New Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,736,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,373,859,000 after buying an additional 1,390,534 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,427,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,726,940,000 after acquiring an additional 155,369 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 2,321,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,653,543,000 after acquiring an additional 9,381 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,085,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,485,527,000 after purchasing an additional 810,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,045,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,456,864,000 after purchasing an additional 149,124 shares in the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

REGN stock opened at $523.53 on Wednesday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $476.49 and a 52-week high of $1,211.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $565.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $654.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.31.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Dividend Announcement

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.83 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 31.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 20th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 20th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on REGN shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $662.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $633.00 to $560.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $836.48.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

