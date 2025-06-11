NBC Securities Inc. Buys 1,985 Shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF (BATS:CALF)

NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 99,250.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,987 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF were worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $257,378,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,093,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,145,000 after buying an additional 19,386 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,202,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,933,000 after buying an additional 306,843 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,008,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,381,000 after buying an additional 210,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 925,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,747,000 after purchasing an additional 22,217 shares during the period.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF Stock Down 10.2%

Shares of CALF opened at $39.85 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.73 and a 200 day moving average of $40.74. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF has a 52-week low of $31.50 and a 52-week high of $49.59. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.09.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

