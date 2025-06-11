NBC Securities Inc. Buys 3,340 Shares of Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL)

NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL – Free Report) by 111,333.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,343 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,340 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Global Ship Lease were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthCollab LLC grew its stake in Global Ship Lease by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 112,832 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 6,856.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 88.8% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 50.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Global Ship Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Global Ship Lease from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Clarkson Capital cut shares of Global Ship Lease from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd.

Global Ship Lease Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of GSL opened at $25.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.51 and its 200 day moving average is $22.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $894.36 million, a PE ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.19. Global Ship Lease, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.73 and a fifty-two week high of $30.19.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 19th. The shipping company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $190.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.73 million. Global Ship Lease had a net margin of 46.38% and a return on equity of 27.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Global Ship Lease, Inc. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Ship Lease Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This is a positive change from Global Ship Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. Global Ship Lease’s payout ratio is currently 19.83%.

Global Ship Lease Company Profile

Global Ship Lease, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in owning and chartering of containerships under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies worldwide. As of March 11, 2024, it owned 68 mid-sized and smaller containerships, ranging from 2,207 to 11,040 twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU), with an aggregate capacity of 375,406 TEU.

