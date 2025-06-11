NBC Securities Inc. Buys Shares of 749 WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3,828.6% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Human Investing LLC acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 140.8% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. 77.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $115.00 price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 2,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.77, for a total transaction of $232,244.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,470.22. This represents a 44.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WEC Energy Group Stock Up 0.6%

WEC stock opened at $105.53 on Wednesday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.47 and a 52-week high of $111.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.45.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.09. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were given a $0.8975 dividend. This represents a $3.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 14th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 69.59%.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

Featured Stories

