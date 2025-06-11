NBC Securities Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA)

NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Free Report) by 108,525.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,690 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,682 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 196,385 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after buying an additional 23,156 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the fourth quarter worth $144,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 649,929 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,937,000 after buying an additional 58,089 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 165,876 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,281,000 after buying an additional 4,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the fourth quarter worth $1,957,000.

Shares of NYSE FRA opened at $12.90 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.02. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.90 and a 1 year high of $14.50.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.1238 per share. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

