NBC Securities Inc. Has $116,000 Holdings in Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK)

NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK – Free Report) by 101,578.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 56,940 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 56,884 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Mammoth Energy Services were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Mammoth Energy Services by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 206,039 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 4,175 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Mammoth Energy Services by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,549 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 4,468 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Mammoth Energy Services by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,674 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 7,064 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Mammoth Energy Services by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,882 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 7,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Mammoth Energy Services by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 537,376 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 8,526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.67% of the company’s stock.

Mammoth Energy Services Stock Up 5.0%

Shares of NASDAQ TUSK opened at $2.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.68 and a 1 year high of $4.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.49 and its 200-day moving average is $2.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mammoth Energy Services ( NASDAQ:TUSK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The energy company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Mammoth Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 53.85% and a negative net margin of 105.49%. The firm had revenue of $62.47 million for the quarter.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Mammoth Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mammoth Energy Services news, Director Arthur L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total transaction of $125,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 150,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,585.34. This trade represents a 25.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 85,000 shares of company stock valued at $213,050 in the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mammoth Energy Services Company Profile

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an energy services company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Well Completion Services, Infrastructure Services, Natural Sand Proppant Services, and Drilling Services. The company offers pressure pumping and hydraulic fracturing, sand hauling, and water transfer services; and master services agreements.

Further Reading

