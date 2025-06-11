NBC Securities Inc. Has $117,000 Holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCB)

NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCB – Free Report) by 108,350.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,169 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,167 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF were worth $117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF by 187.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $226,000.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

ISCB stock opened at $57.76 on Wednesday. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $46.59 and a one year high of $64.66. The stock has a market cap of $233.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.33.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (ISCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Small Cap Extended index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks ISCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

