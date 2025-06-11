NBC Securities Inc. Has $79,000 Stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 201,700.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,018 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 153,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Ervin Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Ervin Investment Management LLC now owns 77,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,058,000 after purchasing an additional 4,721 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 14,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 6,149 shares in the last quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 4,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 14,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPEM opened at $42.53 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.38 and a fifty-two week high of $42.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.56.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

