NBC Securities Inc. Increases Position in iShares AAA CLO Active ETF (NASDAQ:CLOA)

NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in iShares AAA CLO Active ETF (NASDAQ:CLOA – Free Report) by 143,000.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,431 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares AAA CLO Active ETF were worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLOA. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares AAA CLO Active ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,631,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares AAA CLO Active ETF by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 83,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,349,000 after purchasing an additional 9,659 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares AAA CLO Active ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in iShares AAA CLO Active ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares AAA CLO Active ETF alerts:

iShares AAA CLO Active ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:CLOA opened at $51.77 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.74. iShares AAA CLO Active ETF has a one year low of $50.61 and a one year high of $52.12.

iShares AAA CLO Active ETF Increases Dividend

iShares AAA CLO Active ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.2419 dividend. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%. This is a boost from iShares AAA CLO Active ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd.

(Free Report)

The BlackRock AAA CLO ETF (CLOA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in USD-denominated CLOs that are rated AAA. CLOA was launched on Jan 10, 2023 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLOA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares AAA CLO Active ETF (NASDAQ:CLOA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares AAA CLO Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares AAA CLO Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.