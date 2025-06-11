NBC Securities Inc. Increases Stock Position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 118,633.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,562 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,559 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in HF Sinclair by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its position in HF Sinclair by 98.6% during the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in HF Sinclair by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on DINO. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $44.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Mizuho raised shares of HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.30.

HF Sinclair Stock Up 1.7%

NYSE:DINO opened at $37.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.53 and a beta of 0.90. HF Sinclair Co. has a 1-year low of $24.66 and a 1-year high of $54.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.72 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 1.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is currently -259.74%.

HF Sinclair Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

