NBC Securities Inc. Invests $74,000 in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ROP. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,395,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 192.6% in the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 1,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 49,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,656,000 after purchasing an additional 8,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roper Technologies Stock Down 0.2%

Roper Technologies stock opened at $572.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $61.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.03. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $499.47 and a 52 week high of $595.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $562.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $558.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.04. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 22.01%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho set a $600.00 price objective on Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Roper Technologies from $685.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $470.00 to $561.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $694.00 to $695.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $632.36.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

