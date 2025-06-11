NBC Securities Inc. Makes New $114,000 Investment in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 897 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Czech National Bank lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 65,140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,281,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth about $664,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 702,725 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,338,000 after purchasing an additional 48,242 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,511 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,947,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443 shares during the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

D.R. Horton Stock Up 3.5%

Shares of DHI opened at $126.97 on Wednesday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.44 and a 12 month high of $199.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $122.00 and its 200-day moving average is $133.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 6.92, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The construction company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.11). D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is 12.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DHI. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $132.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $171.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Their comments are based on a broader research note on Homebuilders ahead of the industry’s start of the earnings season. The firm is projecting a 7% decline in U.S. new home sales and a 27% average decline in earnings due to lower consumer confidence as a result of heightened uncertainty about the future in terms of both income/job security and cost of living along with still-relatively high interest rates. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.15.

About D.R. Horton

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Recommended Stories

