NBC Securities Inc. Makes New Investment in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sovran Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $277,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 65,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,715,000. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $373,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen cut American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of American Water Works from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. UBS Group downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of American Water Works from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.22.

American Water Works Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of AWK stock opened at $141.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $143.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $27.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.71. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.74 and a 12-month high of $155.50.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th were paid a $0.8275 dividend. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 13th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 60.29%.

Insider Activity at American Water Works

In related news, CAO Melissa K. Wikle sold 2,825 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.28, for a total value of $404,766.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,084,916.16. This trade represents a 27.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

