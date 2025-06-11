NBC Securities Inc. Purchases 1,097 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 109,700.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,098 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. BNP Paribas purchased a new position in Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new position in Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Diageo in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.00.

Diageo Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of DEO opened at $107.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $59.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $100.72 and a 1 year high of $142.73.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

