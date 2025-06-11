NBC Securities Inc. Purchases 1,726 Shares of Brookfield Wealth Solutions Ltd. (NYSE:BNT)

NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Wealth Solutions Ltd. (NYSE:BNT – Free Report) by 172,600.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,727 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Wealth Solutions were worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Wealth Solutions by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Brookfield Wealth Solutions by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. bought a new position in Brookfield Wealth Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its stake in Brookfield Wealth Solutions by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 4,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Brookfield Wealth Solutions by 152.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. 20.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Wealth Solutions Stock Performance

BNT stock opened at $59.01 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.27. The company has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 184.41 and a beta of 1.58. Brookfield Wealth Solutions Ltd. has a twelve month low of $40.12 and a twelve month high of $62.72.

Brookfield Wealth Solutions Announces Dividend

Brookfield Wealth Solutions ( NYSE:BNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Brookfield Wealth Solutions had a return on equity of 0.14% and a net margin of 0.10%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Brookfield Wealth Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 109.09%.

About Brookfield Wealth Solutions

Brookfield Wealth Solutions is focused on securing the financial futures of individuals and institutions through a range of retirement services, wealth protection products and tailored capital solutions. Through our operating subsidiaries, we offer a broad range of insurance products and services, including annuities, personal and commercial property and casualty insurance and life insurance.The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

