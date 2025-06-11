NBC Securities Inc. Purchases 2,809 Shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ)

NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ – Free Report) by 140,450.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,811 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,809 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 84.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 544,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,393,000 after purchasing an additional 249,987 shares in the last quarter. ADG Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $495,000. Alteri Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $467,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 39,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 12,659 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 104,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,323,000 after buying an additional 10,850 shares during the period.

BOTZ stock opened at $31.60 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.23. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF has a twelve month low of $23.82 and a twelve month high of $34.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91 and a beta of 1.31.

The Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (BOTZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund provides market- cap selected and weighted exposure to companies involved in the development and production of robots or artificial intelligence. BOTZ was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

