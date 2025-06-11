NBC Securities Inc. Purchases Shares of 999 CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in CMS Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in CMS Energy by 2,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its stake in CMS Energy by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new stake in CMS Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in CMS Energy by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of CMS Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target (up previously from $77.00) on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Insider Activity at CMS Energy

In related news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 2,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.61, for a total transaction of $161,794.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 69,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,121,121.31. The trade was a 3.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CMS Energy Stock Performance

CMS Energy stock opened at $70.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $20.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.03. CMS Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $58.50 and a twelve month high of $76.45.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.03). CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

CMS Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.5425 per share. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.39%.

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

