Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS) Receives $59.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BWS Financial boosted their price target on shares of Nebius Group from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson set a $45.00 price target on Nebius Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Arete assumed coverage on Nebius Group in a report on Thursday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Northland Capmk upgraded Nebius Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $47.00 price target on Nebius Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st.

Shares of Nebius Group stock opened at $52.51 on Friday. Nebius Group has a 52-week low of $14.09 and a 52-week high of $55.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.01. The firm has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.12 and a beta of 3.25.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Nebius Group during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Nebius Group in the first quarter worth about $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nebius Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nebius Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nebius Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 21.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company’s services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

