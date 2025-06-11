Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT)

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $310.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on FLUT. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $300.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Monday, April 21st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 target price (up previously from $330.00) on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $317.00 to $315.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.79.

Shares of FLUT opened at $268.03 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $253.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 92.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Flutter Entertainment has a 52 week low of $174.03 and a 52 week high of $299.73.

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Flutter Entertainment had a negative net margin of 6.86% and a negative return on equity of 4.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Flutter Entertainment will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Nancy Dubuc sold 265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.96, for a total value of $64,914.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,687.68. The trade was a 32.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amy Howe sold 2,315 shares of Flutter Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.50, for a total transaction of $563,702.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,947 shares in the company, valued at $18,006,094.50. The trade was a 3.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,770 shares of company stock valued at $1,894,934 over the last three months.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLUT. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Flutter Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Flutter Entertainment by 585.7% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in Flutter Entertainment by 1,375.0% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Flutter Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Flutter Entertainment by 78.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

