NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Shares Sold by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN lowered its position in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) by 24.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,603 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 849 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in NetEase were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in NetEase by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its position in NetEase by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 7,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in NetEase during the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. acquired a new position in NetEase during the 4th quarter worth approximately $318,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in NetEase by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 4,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on NTES. Benchmark boosted their target price on NetEase from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on NetEase from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NetEase from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on NetEase in a research note on Monday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.38.

NetEase Price Performance

NASDAQ:NTES opened at $131.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.15. The stock has a market cap of $83.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.67. NetEase, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.85 and a 1-year high of $132.75.

NetEase Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.71%.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

Featured Stories

