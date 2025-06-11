Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Nidec Co. (OTCMKTS:NJDCY – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.42 and traded as high as $5.05. Nidec shares last traded at $4.96, with a volume of 295,287 shares changing hands.

Nidec Stock Up 4.0%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $47.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.42.

Get Nidec alerts:

Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The industrial goods maker reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.52 billion. Nidec had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 6.45%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nidec Co. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

About Nidec

Nidec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells motors, electronics and optical components, and other related products in Japan and internationally. The company offers medium- and large-size motors, small-size and precision motors, motor-related products, units and modules, automotive components, mechanical equipment/machine tools, inspection and measuring equipment, electronic devices, sensors, and other products, as well as mold, molding, cutting, and machining components.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nidec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nidec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.