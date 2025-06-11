Niterra (OTCMKTS:NGKSY) Shares Up 2.4% – Here’s Why

Niterra Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NGKSY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 2.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.61 and last traded at $17.61. 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.20.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.42.

Niterra Company Profile

Niterra Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells spark plugs and related products for internal-combustion engines and technical ceramics in Japan and internationally. The company offers spark plugs, including plugs for aftermarket and original equipment, igniter plugs, and resistor cables and covers; glow plugs comprising ceramic and metal type glow plugs, and glow controllers; and oxygen, NOx, temperature, and knock sensors.

