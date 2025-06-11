Nottingham Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 27.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,349 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,617 shares during the quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Drystone LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new stake in Apple in the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Collier Financial purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $140,000. 67.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 108,136 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total value of $24,184,616.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,637,976.75. The trade was a 3.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,486 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.19, for a total transaction of $933,940.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,233,815.27. The trade was a 22.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 191,507 shares of company stock worth $42,694,080. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of Apple stock opened at $202.67 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.21 and a 12 month high of $260.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.77.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $95.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.04 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 160.83%. Apple’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 1st that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AAPL. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Apple to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Scotiabank cut Apple to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Apple from $270.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Apple to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.86.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

