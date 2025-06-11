Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Sold by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN lessened its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2,727.3% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Wall Street Zen lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Up 5.2%

Shares of NYSE:NVO opened at $79.39 on Wednesday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $57.00 and a 1 year high of $148.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.17.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 84.68% and a net margin of 34.81%. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

