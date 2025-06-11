Nufarm (OTCMKTS:NFRMY) Stock Price Up 1.9% – Should You Buy?

Nufarm Limited (OTCMKTS:NFRMY – Get Free Report) was up 1.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.82 and last traded at $3.82. Approximately 1,500 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 57% from the average daily volume of 954 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.75.
Nufarm Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.82.
Nufarm Company Profile
Nufarm Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells crop protection solutions and seed technologies in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, and North America. The company's protection solutions include herbicides, insecticides, and fungicides that help growers protect crops against weeds, pests, and disease.
See Also
