NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) Shares Acquired by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Free Report) by 298.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 54,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 40,977 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in NV5 Global were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVEE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in NV5 Global by 288.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,761,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793,280 shares during the last quarter. Cercano Management LLC grew its position in NV5 Global by 208.8% in the 4th quarter. Cercano Management LLC now owns 3,925,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654,405 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 310.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,514,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901,998 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 322.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,147,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639,014 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 1,572.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,510,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,417 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.54% of the company’s stock.

NV5 Global Trading Up 1.3%

NV5 Global stock opened at $22.83 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.99. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.75 and a 52 week high of $26.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NV5 Global ( NASDAQ:NVEE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.03). NV5 Global had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 3.25%. The firm had revenue of $123.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.89 million. Research analysts forecast that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CJS Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of NV5 Global in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of NV5 Global in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Maxim Group reduced their price target on shares of NV5 Global from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Sidoti raised shares of NV5 Global to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered shares of NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.67.

NV5 Global Company Profile

NV5 Global, Inc provides technology, conformity assessment, consulting solutions, and software applications to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, environmental, and geospatial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

