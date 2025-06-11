NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Acquired by Weinberger Asset Management Inc

Weinberger Asset Management Inc grew its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,910 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the quarter. Weinberger Asset Management Inc’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 190,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.51, for a total value of $27,076,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,855,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,262,046,898.48. This trade represents a 2.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total value of $142,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,671,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,808,670,208. This trade represents a 3.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,614,169 shares of company stock worth $366,510,238. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $143.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $119.94 and its 200-day moving average is $126.23. The company has a market cap of $3.51 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $153.13.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Seaport Res Ptn raised NVIDIA to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on NVIDIA from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.66.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

