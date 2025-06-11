O Connor Financial Group LLC Has $544,000 Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

O Connor Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,857 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. O Connor Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc increased its stake in Amazon.com by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Amazon.com by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total value of $469,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 509,474 shares in the company, valued at $95,776,017.26. This trade represents a 0.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 1,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total transaction of $210,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,366.20. The trade was a 15.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,037 shares of company stock worth $20,531,075 in the last 90 days. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.89.

Read Our Latest Report on AMZN

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $217.61 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $193.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.61 and a fifty-two week high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.