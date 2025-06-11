Oarsman Capital Inc. Has $11.73 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,828 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 2.0% of Oarsman Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $11,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dempze Nancy E lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 15,233 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,421,000 after buying an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $919,341,000. ROI Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. ROI Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,091 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,204,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lynwood Price Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $16,228,000. 71.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 21,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.77, for a total transaction of $9,756,055.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 134,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,208,127.76. This trade represents a 13.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.05, for a total transaction of $32,703,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 476,999 shares in the company, valued at $207,995,413.95. The trade was a 13.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,743 shares of company stock worth $60,224,683 over the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $470.92 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $344.79 and a fifty-two week high of $473.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $420.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $417.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.03.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The software giant reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $70.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.54 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.43% and a return on equity of 33.36%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.94 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 25.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen raised Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on Microsoft from $510.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $511.57.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

