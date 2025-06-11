OLD National Bancorp IN Acquires 352 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 22.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,934 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Snowflake Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of SNOW opened at $208.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $69.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.42 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.13 and a 1 year high of $214.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 24.23% and a negative net margin of 33.02%. Snowflake’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Snowflake news, Director Frank Slootman sold 7,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.69, for a total value of $1,092,321.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 182,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,491,114.31. This represents a 3.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 3,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.69, for a total value of $586,172.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 616,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,998,765.38. This represents a 0.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 898,052 shares of company stock valued at $169,679,365 over the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SNOW. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective (up from $175.00) on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Snowflake from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Snowflake from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.81.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Snowflake

Snowflake Company Profile

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.