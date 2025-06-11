OLD National Bancorp IN Acquires 6,996 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) by 20.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,503 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,996 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HBI. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 58,714 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 46,806 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 36,964 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 9.4% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 26,288 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 109,606 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HBI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Hanesbrands from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays set a $6.00 target price on Hanesbrands and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.75.

Hanesbrands Stock Performance

Shares of HBI opened at $5.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.02 and a 1 year high of $9.10.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The textile maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 108.01% and a negative net margin of 8.06%. The firm had revenue of $760.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Hanesbrands Profile

(Free Report)

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.