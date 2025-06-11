OLD National Bancorp IN Acquires Shares of 2,570 iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWS. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 20,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $153,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,389,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.5%

NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $130.70 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $108.85 and a 12 month high of $140.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $123.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.74. The firm has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

