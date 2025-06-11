OLD National Bancorp IN Acquires Shares of 4,012 Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 149.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $47.75 on Wednesday. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.02 and a 52-week high of $52.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 11.35 and a current ratio of 11.35.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Increases Dividend

Gaming and Leisure Properties ( NASDAQ:GLPI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 51.65%. The business had revenue of $395.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is presently 111.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on GLPI. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Wedbush set a $55.00 target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in the provision of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

