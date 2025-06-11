OLD National Bancorp IN Buys New Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Louisbourg Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Louisbourg Investments Inc. now owns 8,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 191,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,679,000 after acquiring an additional 16,464 shares in the last quarter. Bell Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Bell Asset Management Ltd now owns 32,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,896,000 after acquiring an additional 3,595 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 448,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,275,000 after acquiring an additional 6,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 130,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,721,000 after acquiring an additional 15,079 shares in the last quarter. 87.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:MMC opened at $218.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $226.81 and its 200 day moving average is $225.64. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $207.21 and a fifty-two week high of $248.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.04. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MMC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $281.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $246.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.93.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Marsh & McLennan Companies

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 9,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,405.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,129,075. This trade represents a 31.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total value of $550,302.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,326,412. The trade was a 14.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.