OLD National Bancorp IN Buys New Position in Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN)

OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,880 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in Orion Group by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 3,430,089 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,143,000 after purchasing an additional 126,696 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Orion Group by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,023,545 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,833,000 after purchasing an additional 273,760 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Orion Group by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 778,443 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,707,000 after purchasing an additional 101,526 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Orion Group by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 676,098 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,956,000 after purchasing an additional 56,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Orion Group by 76.1% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 674,554 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,944,000 after purchasing an additional 291,550 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 target price (up previously from $9.00) on shares of Orion Group in a report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Orion Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 18th.

Orion Group Price Performance

ORN stock opened at $8.77 on Wednesday. Orion Group Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $4.64 and a one year high of $12.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $346.89 million, a PE ratio of -21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.99.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.12. Orion Group had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.71%. The firm had revenue of $188.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.33 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Orion Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Orion Group

In related news, Director Austin J. Shanfelter sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.67, for a total transaction of $260,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 419,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,634,594.05. This represents a 6.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Orion Group Profile

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

